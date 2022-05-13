NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In 2020, there were more than 100 reported cases of human trafficking in Virginia, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

That’s why a local group wants to ‘ring the alarm’ about the issue. Their goal is to make sure parents, children and elected officials see the signs of human trafficking and know how to help.

Fighting human trafficking might not seem like something a music academy would do, but that’s exactly what the folks at “Backspinz” have planned for the weekend.

“Banning together with the 757 to make this issue everyone’s issue so we can all stand up against human trafficking and ring the alarm against human trafficking, which is what we’re trying to do essentially,” said Deja Booker, Backspinz community liaison.

Backspinz is a music academy for young artists that teaches self-awareness, responsible decision making, social awareness and more. This weekend, they’re focusing on a serious topic, knowing it could be life-saving information.

Booker said, “We want it to be, there’s a saying it takes a village to raise a child and we, the Hampton Roads community, we are that village that should be able to stand up and take all the kids under our wings.”

Organizers say representatives from local nonprofits like Samaritan House and Seton Youth Shelters will be there to speak with parents and share the realities of human trafficking.

“To at least get the conversations going and see how we can help one another,” said Jay Poole, Backspinz VA coordinator.

Organizers say there will be activities for all members of the family, from puppet shows to panel discussions. They hope conversations turn into action, to help every member of the community.

The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.