Local military charity launches virtual raffle to support deployed troops

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Troopster Military Care Packs charity launched a Hampton Roads exclusive virtual raffle Wednesday where the proceeds will go to support deployed troops.

The raffle began on October 7 and will run until October 16. Participants can enter to win a hand-delivered “Raffle Basket” that will be brought to their home.

“Each of these baskets were donated by local businesses who want to support the community as well as the military,” said Chelsea Mandello, CEO and founder of Troopster Care Packs. “We wanted to find a way to support our community during this difficult time, as well as support the service members who are deployed.”

To support the raffle event, baskets were donated by local Hampton Roads businesses such as Mission Barbecue, the Virginia Aquarium, Wild Birds Unlimited, and the Book Exchange. Raffle items include books and movies for all ages, fitness classes, craft sets, gift cards, and more.

“We have 18 amazing baskets being raffled off,” said Elisabeth Rusch, operations assistant manager for Troopster. “From indoor cycling classes to aquarium tickets, to movies the whole family will enjoy, there is something for everyone!”

This is the second virtual raffle the organization has put on with the baskets valued at over $1300. Troopster’s first basket raffle was held this past April in which seven baskets were raffled which raised $1341 in support of deployed sailors aboard the USS Bataan.

Winners will be announced on the final day of the raffle via Troopster’s social media pages and through email.

Here’s how to donate:

Online by visiting troopster.rallyup.com/fallraffle

By texting ‘HR-Raffle’ to 855-202-2100 to get a link to donate

Troopster is a local, veteran-owned, and operated charity that helps families and communities to send care packages to the servicemen and women deployed overseas.

