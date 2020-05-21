Local maritime leader join Propeller Club of Port Norfolk in celebrating National Maritime Day

Langley engineer Elton Miller inspects the lab’s new full-scale propeller research wind tunnel in preparation for the first tests in June 1927. the PRT would lead to numerous break-through aerodynamic findings that helped shape the modern airplane. Courtesy of NASA Langley Research Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Propeller Club of the United States Port of Norfolk will livestream their celebration of National Maritime Day on Friday, May 22.

National Maritime Day honors workers in the maritime industry for their impact on America’s economy and national security.

“When we realized we wouldn’t be able to honor them with our traditional in-person event, our board of governors set into motion to create a one-of-a-kind virtual celebration for everyone to enjoy from the comfort and safety of home,” says Marc Marling, president of the International Propeller Club of the United States, Port of Norfolk Chapter.

On Friday morning, The Virginia Pilot Association plans to lay a wreath in the Elizabeth River that will be shown via livestream at 4 p.m. that afternoon. The wreath will show praise to mariners, past and present, as two local tug companies, McAllister Towing & Transportation and Moran Towing, give the traditional water salute.

“The essential workers of our maritime community have continued to work tirelessly throughout the pandemic to keep the ships afloat and commerce moving,” – Marc Marling | President of Vanmarc Shipping Limited Company and President of the International Propeller Club of the United States, Port of Norfolk Chapter.

Those attending the evening event include:

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao

Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine

Capt. Kevin Carroll, Commander USCG Sector Virginia

Capt. Andrew Lindey, Master USNS COMFORT

RADM Mark Buzby (Ret.), US Maritime Administrator

The Propeller Club Port of Norfolk has more than 300 members ranging from maritime transportation to logistics fields. They host a number of networking events throughout the year.

You can watch the groups National Maritime Day celebration here on Friday, May 22.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.