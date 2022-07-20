This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport on July 19. (TSA photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) stopped a man from carrying a loaded handgun onto his flight on Tuesday.

According to a news release, TSA stopped the man when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm as it went through the security checkpoint. TSA spotted a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets.

Norfolk Airport Authority Police confiscated the gun, issued the man a summons, and turned over the case to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible prosecution.

Firearms caught by TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints, 2016 to 2022

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022(As of 7/19/22) Guns caught at Norfolk Airport checkpoints 14 10 21 15 12 23 13

As noted in the table above, TSA officers at ORF have detected 23 guns at security checkpoints in 2021. They’ve detected 13 guns so far this year.