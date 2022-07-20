NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) stopped a man from carrying a loaded handgun onto his flight on Tuesday.
According to a news release, TSA stopped the man when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm as it went through the security checkpoint. TSA spotted a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets.
Norfolk Airport Authority Police confiscated the gun, issued the man a summons, and turned over the case to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible prosecution.
Firearms caught by TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints, 2016 to 2022
|Year
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022(As of 7/19/22)
|Guns caught at Norfolk Airport checkpoints
|14
|10
|21
|15
|12
|23
|13
As noted in the table above, TSA officers at ORF have detected 23 guns at security checkpoints in 2021. They’ve detected 13 guns so far this year.