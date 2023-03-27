NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Bowling is a sport that pretty much anyone can do, but to be elite at it is a whole different story.

On Sunday, a local man reached the ultimate achievement. Charles Alston Jr. achieved his first-ever 300 game.

It happened at Sunday Rollers League at AMF Norfolk lanes on East Little Creek. A WAVY News producer bowls in this league and witnessed it firsthand.

Charles told our producer that he has been bowling since he was 6 years old. He’s now 24, meaning it took him 18 years to bowl his first perfect game.