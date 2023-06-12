NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk city leaders are working to address coastal storm flooding and damage.

The city of Norfolk and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed a Project Partnership Agreement Monday to jump start the ‘Resilient Norfolk’ project.

The $2.6 billion project will feature storm-surge barriers and a nearly eight-mile flood wall. It will also include one mile of levees and 11 tide gates and ten pump stations, according to the project timeline. The plan will also include smaller projects like home elevations and basement fills.

Kyle Spencer, Norfolk Chief Resilience Officer said the pump stations may help with rainfall flooding. However, the goal of the project is to build flood protection from major storms like Hurricane Sandy or Katrina.

“We’re kind of ground zero for some of the effects of climate change. This project protects the city long term and provides the ability for us to thrive for another 100 years or so,” said Spencer.

Local lawmakers such as Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Tim Kaine, and Rep. Bobby Scott all commended the project plans during the PPA signing.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure bill provides this $399 million in funding for the project to increase coastal resilience, according to the city of Norfolk.

The 10-year project will start at the Berkley Bridge and downtown area, then to Pretty Lake, Lafayette and Broad Creek.

“Here in Hampton Roads people know that sea level rise is real,” Warner said. “They see churches flooded. They see homes flooded. This is an issue weather it’s sea level rise or quality of our air that we’ve got to deal with.”

Warner credits passage of President Biden’s infrastructure bill for getting the project started.

“People say you pass this stuff in Washington what does it mean to my home,” Warner said. “Well, it means $400 million in federal dollars without those resources this project wouldn’t be going forward.”

About 65% of the project will come from federal funding, the other 35% must be a city or state match.

For more information on the Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management Project, visit ResilientNorfolk.com.