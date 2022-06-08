NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The flame of hope is burning bright across Hampton Roads. On Wednesday, Virginia Beach officers passed the torch to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office as part of the law enforcement torch run.



The law enforcement torch run is the largest fundraiser for the Special Olympics. Members of the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office along with other Norfolk police agencies took to the streets carrying the flame of hope.



The torch run not only raises money for the Special Olympics, it also raises awareness.



“There are people in the community with intellectual disabilities that just want to enjoy life like anybody else,” said Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron.



“[I’m] proud to be here, proud to help out Special Olympics,” said Norfolk Police Sgt. Richard Creamer carrying the torch.



For Creamer, he said it was an honor to be involved in the mile and a half run.



“We brought everybody together to send the message to the Special Olympics that we truly care about them and when the run ends at Waterside, the message goes on.”

