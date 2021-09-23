Local health experts weigh in on FDA, CDC approval of Pfizer boosters for some Americans

FILE – In this March 2, 2021, file photo, Hollie Maloney, a pharmacy technician, loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. An influential federal advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday, Sept. 17, to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans, dealing a heavy blow to the Biden administration’s effort to shore up people’s protection amid the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are giving the green light for some Americans to get a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Thursday afternoon, CDC advisors voted to approve the FDA’s recommendation that people over the age of 65 and people who have underlying health conditions are now eligible to get a booster of the COVID-19 vaccine. This only applies to people who have the Pfizer vaccine and got their second dose more than six months ago.

Dr. Brian Martin, with Eastern Virginia Medical School, says this process may seem confusing, but scientists are making the best decisions they can with the data they have.

“The question is, is are the vaccines for COVID-19, are we seeing some waning immunity like we do with the other vaccines? So I think there’s some early evidence that we are, but there’s also evidence that they remain highly effective in particular against severe illness or disease,” said Martin. “There’s so much being learned every single day. Boosters are not new in the vaccine world. What’s happening is that the scientific community is using the best data to make decisions on a daily basis.”

The CDC did not authorize booster shots for people based on where they work, which was something the FDA had recommended.

Health experts expect boosters to be offered for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the coming weeks.

‘The best strategy that we have right now, not only here in Virginia but in the country and around the world is to be vaccinated,” said Martin. “That’s how we’re going to beat the virus and the mutations that are going to come out.”

Cindy Williams, who is the vice president of pharmacy for Riverside Health System, says they will follow CDC guidance as they administer booster shots.

“The booster doses are important because of some vaccine efficacy waning, although the vaccines are still showing some efficacy against serious disease, hospitalization and death,” said Williams. “If you are over the age of 65 and you have received Pfizer as your primary series and that second dose of Pfizer is six months or more behind you, then you qualify for a booster today.”

Both Williams and Martin agree — people getting their primary doses will be key in stopping the pandemic.

To help separate fact from fiction, Riverside Health System and the Urban League of Hampton Roads are hosting a joint Facebook and YouTube live virtual webinar. Viewers can ask a panel of experts their questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses.

Panelists include:

Cindy Williams, Vice President of Pharmacy for Riverside Health System

Toiya Sosa, Chief Diversity Officer for Riverside Health System

Gil Bland, President & CEO, Urban League of Hampton Roads

Gaylene Kanoyton, President, NAACP, Portsmouth Chapter & Board Member, Urban League of Hampton Roads

Dr. Ethlyn Gibson, Associate Professor at Hampton University’s School of Nursing and Director for the Center for Gerontology and Minority Aging, Hampton University

You can watch on Facebook or on YouTube. If you miss the live event, a recording will be made available.