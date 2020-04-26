Local hair salon spa launches ‘Haircuts for Hereos’ GoFundMe campaign

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Changes City Spa and Jake’s Place in Norfolk started the “Haircuts for Heroes” campaign as a way to honor our local frontline heroes who are battling the coronavirus daily.

Owner Norma Dorey set up the GoFundMe page where the community can make donations and once the shop opens back up, the donations will go towards getting our heroes free haircuts.

“We have always given back to the local community but unfortunately can’t do it alone at this time,” said Dorey. “So, we want to invite you to help us with our COVID-19 Haircuts for Heroes GoFundMe campaign.”

Those eligible include:

· First responders (police, fire, rescue, EMTs)

· Healthcare workers (doctors, nurses, hospital workers, other medical personnel)

· Grocery store workers

· Local food delivery servicers

· Janitors

· Truck drivers

· Military

Proof of job required at time of haircut.

