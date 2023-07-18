NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – July is Disability Pride Month, which commemorates the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which protects people with disabilities from discrimination.

The CDC says one in four adults have a disability and although it’s against the law to discriminate against someone with a disability, people in that group still face health and employment barriers.

A Norfolk-based group, Eggleston, provides education and employment to people with disabilities. The group says 60 percent of people with disabilities aren’t employed, but they’ve helped hundreds of people find jobs.

“Eggleston is here to amplify the voices of individuals with disabilities and to inspire our community to not just live at the floor that was set by the Americans with Disabilities Act on how we treat individuals with disabilities, but instead inspire the community to raise the roof,” Eggleston President Harrison Misewicz said.

One of their clients is Trasean Singletary who is a Special Olympics Gold medalist. Eggleston says Trasean is one example of embracing people with disabilities.

10 On Your Side spoke with Singletary earlier this month and talked about how happy he was to hear people cheer him on during his race.

“I was feeling so happy that everyone cheered me on to be who I want to be as a hero. You can be different and still fit in,” Singletary said.

Eggleston encourages the community to celebrate the contributions of people with disabilities.