Local group to host memorial marking the 75th anniversary of ending WWII, liberating holocaust victims

In this Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015 file photo, flowers lay on a concrete slab of the Holocaust Memorial to mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Berlin. One of Germany’s richest families, the Reimann family, which owns Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Pret A Manger, Peet’s Coffee and other famous international brands is giving millions to support Holocaust survivors. The family has established the Alfred Landecker Foundation in Germany to oversee the efforts, named after a German Jew who was killed by the Nazis either in Sobibor or at the Belzec Nazi death camp.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This year 2020 marks 75 years since the ending of World War II and the liberating of the remaining Nazi concentration camps.

The MacArthur Memorial, Tidewater Jewish Federation and the Holocaust Commission of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater have partnered to pay tribute to the 75th anniversary.

On Jan. 30 at 7 p.m., a screening of “Who Will Write Our History” will be presented in the MacArthur Visitors Center.

The movie is about a secret group of journalists, scholars, and community leaders in the Warsaw Ghetto who decided to fight back against Nazi powers.

Led by historian Emanuel Ringelblum, the group vowed to defeat Nazi propaganda with pen and paper.

The event is free and open to the public.

