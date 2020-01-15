Local group to host memorial marking the 75th anniversary of ending WWII, liberating holocaust victims

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This year 2020 marks 75 years since the ending of World War II and the liberating of the remaining Nazi concentration camps.
The MacArthur Memorial, Tidewater Jewish Federation and the Holocaust Commission of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater have partnered to pay tribute to the 75th anniversary.
On Jan. 30 at 7 p.m., a screening of “Who Will Write Our History” will be presented in the MacArthur Visitors Center.
The movie is about a secret group of journalists, scholars, and community leaders in the Warsaw Ghetto who decided to fight back against Nazi powers.
Led by historian Emanuel Ringelblum, the group vowed to defeat Nazi propaganda with pen and paper.
The event is free and open to the public.
