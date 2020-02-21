Local gang leader convicted of racketeering conspiracy in connection with 2014 murder

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local leader of the Nine Trey Gangsters — a gang affiliated with the United Blood Nation — has been convicted on racketeering conspiracy charges in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old in 2014.

A federal jury convicted 32-year-old Rashaun Taylor, also known as “Diablo,” Thursday on charges of racketeering conspiracy, discharge of a firearm resulting in death, felon in possession of a firearm, and distribution of heroin.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Taylor followed 23-year-old Delante Eley to his grandparents’ home then shot and killed him on March 11, 2014.

The shooting happened after a “series of incidents” between Eley and members of Taylor’s gang.

Two days after the shooting, Taylor and other gang members were stopped by police while they were armed with high-powered, Romanian-made rifles.

Portsmouth Police detectives used a search warrant to enter Taylor’s house and found gang paraphernalia and Taylor’s cell phone.

FBI analysis of Taylor’s phone showed the phone had been turned off for a two-hour period when the murder happened.

Nearly 200 phone calls between the time of the murder and the stop by police.

A confidential informant later took video of a gang meeting led by Taylor. Days later, Taylor was also overheard by the FBI admitting to the murder over a wire transmitter.

Taylor faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 20.

