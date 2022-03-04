Local foodbank to resume emergency food box distribution

Staff Sgt. Mike Schuster loads two produce boxes into a car at a food bank distribution by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is set to resume the distribution of emergency food boxes through a federal program.

The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) program helps low-income individuals and families. Those who earn no more than 185% beyond the state’s poverty line are eligible to receive assistance through TEFAP.

Each registered recipient will receive a 42-pound box of food that includes fresh vegetables and fruits, as well as lean protein.

Foodbank officials say that the first distribution will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on March 18 at the Foodbank’s warehouse on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.

Starting on February 22, the Foodbank will be conducting registration and eligibility screenings. Those interested can contact their staff Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm by calling 757-995-3256.

During that call, people will be asked to provide their name, address, phone number, number of people in their household and self-declared monthly income. Those eligible will then schedule a pick-up time.