Photo Courtesy: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is holding its next drive-thru distribution.

The distribution event will be held at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Tuesday, August 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is open to all Virginia Beach residents on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents will receive approximately 60 pounds of fresh and shelf-stable foods.

Volunteer groups for this event include the USS Iwo Jima, GrowSmart Virginia Beach, Avalon Bay, Panera Bread, and Revival Center Virginia. It’s expected that they will serve up to 2,000 households.