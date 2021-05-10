Local Food Lion stores hosting open interviews Thursday

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 100 Food Lion stores in the greater Norfolk area are hosting open interviews looking to hire more than 500 associates.

The hiring event will be held on May 13. Officials say they are looking to hire more than 500 associates for full- and part-time positions. No pre-registration is required.

The event is slated for Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food Lion locations in Murfreesboro, Ahoskie, Elizabeth City and the Outer Banks will also be participating in the hiring event.

Candidates are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask inside the stores.

You can find the nearest Food Lion location near you here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10