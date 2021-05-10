Local Food Lion stores hosting open interviews Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 100 Food Lion stores in the greater Norfolk area are hosting open interviews looking to hire more than 500 associates.

The hiring event will be held on May 13. Officials say they are looking to hire more than 500 associates for full- and part-time positions. No pre-registration is required.

The event is slated for Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food Lion locations in Murfreesboro, Ahoskie, Elizabeth City and the Outer Banks will also be participating in the hiring event.

Candidates are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask inside the stores.

You can find the nearest Food Lion location near you here.