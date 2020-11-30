Local food banks are in need this holiday season; here’s how you can help

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – COVID-19 has changed the way many businesses operate. For the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, they have had a greater demand to get food out into the community.

“Many more people are struggling to put food on the tables as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals have lost their jobs or seen a reduction in income. Some individuals are not able to go to a traditional food pantry site,” said Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols, the President and CEO of the Foodbank.

It’s usually around this time of year, during the holidays, when they see donations increase, but this year it’s even more important.

“This is such an unusual year for so many families throughout our community and right now, more than ever, were hoping individuals will get food and funds so that all individuals will be allowed to have healthy and nutritious meals on their tables during the holiday season,” she said.

Dr. Jones Nichols said just donating $10 can go a long way.



“For every $10 donated were able to provide about $60 worth of grocery products and those donations really help us fill in the gaps for what we received through food donations and what we know our families need to have nutritious complete meals,” she said.

They’re looking for specific food items like canned fruit, veggies, lean protein, pasta and peanut butter, but are also asking for some holiday staple foods for families.

If you don’t have food or money, they’re hoping people will donate their time.

“Right now, with the new restrictions, we’ll be open seven days a week in order to welcome volunteers so we can keep up with the demand in our community,” she said.

To help make sure no one in our area goes hungry, WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 are partnering up with our three area Foodbanks for the ‘10 On Your Side Virtual Food Drive’. Money raised will support the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and the Food Bank of the Albemarle in North Carolina.

Click here to donate.