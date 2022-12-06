NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local food bank is hosting a second emergency food distribution in the wake of a fire that destroyed a Norfolk Family Dollar.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is staging drive-thru and walk-up food pantry Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 720 Church Street.

Volunteers and Foodbank staff will distribute boxes of shelf-stable food items, lean protein, and produce, each one containing approximately 35 pounds of food.

The fire occurred in early September turning an already struggling neighborhood for fresh food into more of a food desert.

For those that live around the shopping center and do not have transportation, it was the only store they could walk to for groceries.