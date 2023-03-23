NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will be hosting its next emergency food distribution following a fire in September that destroyed a Family Dollar in Norfolk.

The distribution will take place on Mar. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Family Dollar located at 720 Church St. Volunteers will be distributing boxes of shelf-stable food items, lean protein, and produce.

According to a press release, each box will contain around 35 pounds of food. Residents will be able to drive up or walk up to the distribution site.

The Family Dollar fire left residents looking for new places to grocery shop in a neighborhood that already had limited businesses.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore held a food distribution event in December 2022 and was able to give free groceries to more than 540 families.