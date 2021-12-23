Local food bank asking for help as inflation continues to impact food prices

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore says inflation is having a triple impact, and needs your help this holiday season.

Food bank staff say they are hoping to turn the tide in the pandemic — but they still see increasing numbers, especially with food prices going up.

They hosted Gov.-Elect Glenn Youngkin Wednesday. He helped put together food backpacks for children.

Kids take the backpacks home with them to supplement free breakfast and lunch programs at school.

The food bank says inflation affects their own purchasing, the grocery stores that donate food, and the families they serve.

“Currently we’re seeing things like rising grocery store costs, which impacts low-income families, so people are still struggling to put food on their table,” said food bank Chief Impact Officer Emma Inman. “Our costs have increased exponentially. We have had to purchase, within the last 19, 20, 22 months significantly more food than we have to purchase in a year”

The food bank encourages donations so that it can continue to provide fresh produce, lean protein and dairy products to those in need.

To donate to the food bank, click here.