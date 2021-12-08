Local film community to help veterans this holiday season

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re in the mood for a Christmas film instead of scrolling through what’s streaming this weekend, you may want to stroll down Colley Avenue in Norfolk to the Naro Expanded Cinema.

The Tidewater film community is hosting a festival of four film shorts and the proceeds will be a gift to local veterans.

They’ll feature four film shorts, made by an all-local cast and crew.

“One of the programs, or films that I wrote, is called ‘The Recipe’ and it’s not the recipe for chicken and dumplings… It is the recipe for basically how to make it through life,” said writer John Forte.

Forte doesn’t plan to get Hollywood rich off the $10 ticket price. He and the more than 50 local artists involved are giving it all away to American Legion Post 37.

“I mean, I was really truly excited to hear from John,” Post commander Alonzo Scott told 10 On Your Side. “It was God-sent because we are in the middle of transitioning from our old post into this new location.”

His outfit helps about 450 veterans and active duty service members each year. A big part of that is helping retired and soon-to-be-retired veterans get the benefits they’ve earned.

The executive producer thought of the American Legion because “The Recipe” is about a veteran battling PTSD. Another short has a heartwarming Christmas message.

Forte hopes the audience will walk away with a gift of their own: “Hope and love,” he said.

The show is happening one night only, Sunday, Dec. 12 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or online.