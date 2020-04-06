Local counselor sets out to help community at little to no cost

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – A local counselor based in Norfolk and Virginia Beach is working to provide stress and grief counseling for little to no cost for people who may have a difficult time dealing with social distancing.

With restaurants and bars closed and people being told to stay at home, normal routines have been thrown out the window.

It is a hard adjustment for many people who are now forced to work from home or have lost their job altogether.

Making sense of the new normal of social distancing and spending more time at home can be easy for some, but maybe difficult for others.

Everyone is dealing with it in their own way.

But some people may not be dealing very well, and this local counselor wants to remind everyone that there are still options for you to talk with someone.

“If you’re wondering, if you’re losing sleep, if you’re obsessively thinking negative thoughts, if you’re just afraid – then you need to talk to somebody who isn’t,” said Dr. Paul VanValin.

“We are just doing what we can to help people feel connected and supported and the messages are really pretty simple. Someone cares for you, you’re not alone,” he said.

VanValin says you don not have to pay upfront.

His practice Eden Counseling Center is practicing telemedicine. They are offering free co-pays and reduced-price without insurance for those who want to seek counseling.

“We use a sliding scale it goes from $21 to $65, very reasonable. We’re cutting all those rates to $15 to let people who are not insured have a good crack at it too,” VanValin said.

He says he just wants to help his community

“We try to help people realize that no matter where you’re at, all the elements of life are still with you. The ability to feel, the ability to laugh — particularly with media — you can choose to decide to put your head in a place that is just funny and you need to do that every now and then,” he said.

That place is also Facebook in the group ‘Coping with Stress, with Dr. Paul and Becky VanValin’, which he opened up for advice and a direct line to reach out.

“The problem with life is you get used to a certain pattern and you don’t know what to do when you get thrown off of that pattern. So, that is why we’re trying to tell people what options there are,” he added.

More information on the group and how to reach Dr. VanValin can be found online.

