Local chef gains traction online with live cooking classes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Many of us are tired and lacking inspiration in the kitchen as the weeks of social distancing have gone on.

Furthermore, for a lot of folks, funds are tight right now, but the family still has to get fed.

A local chef says don’t sweat it. He has just the remedy to bring you some relief.

While many restaurant owners are feverishly trying to figure out the dynamics of new dining restrictions, he knows that some customers still don’t feel comfortable coming out just yet. That’s why he decided to help his customers — and anyone else interested in learning a few new tricks — ease back into the restaurant setting by re-creating a few of his favorites at home.

Chef Travis Walker is a culinary instructor at Phoebus High School in Hampton. He and his wife are also the owners of downtown Norfolk’s Roll & Press Cafe.

While school and the business have been closed, he’s found himself sharing his skills with more and more people via social media.

“I was expecting like five or 10 people but the very first video there were over 500 views,” Walker said. “We started off with fish. Then fresh biscuits, a breading station, even learned how to do rib-eyes.”

We’re stuck at home and who couldn’t use some expert help? With his Facebook Live cooking classes all you have to do is let Walker be your guide to a gourmet meal.

“I want them to dive in and follow along,” said Walker. “And at the end, you’ll see the finished product and you’ll see that you did this yourself. It has been amazing. Every Monday we have a great time. I have fun. I enjoy it. People are so involved in commenting and trying to figure out what we’re gonna do next.”

It also seems like his students are doing well. Here’s one testimonial:

Many of us have been forced to cook more during quarantine since we’re not going out. Cooking virtually with Chef has been great! [TJ Walker on Facebook] He makes it fun to learn how to create amazing dishes and anyone can do it because he makes it so easy to follow along. If you’re looking for a personal chef, or someone to cater your next event, he’s the best in the business! Be sure to stop by his restaurant, Roll & Press Cafe in Norfolk too…you’ll be in for a treat! – Dr. Kisha Coleman-Pender

Walker says he’s planning for their restaurant Roll & Press on Main Street in Norfolk to open when the governor gets to phase 3.

If you’d like to join the next class on Monday you can find him at TJ Walker on Facebook. You can also follow him on Instagram @cheflyfe757_tj to see what he’s cooking up next.

