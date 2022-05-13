(WAVY) — In the wake of a leaked draft opinion from the United State Supreme Court that indicates Roe V. Wade may be overturned, the Hampton Roads community is responding with protests.

The draft opinion — which was first reported by Politico and could change before the justices make their final decision — indicated the Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 decision that protects the federal right to abortion.

The draft, if published as-is, would remove abortion protections at the federal level and leave authority over access to abortions to states.

Protesters in states across the country are planning to gather Saturday for “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies.

Here are events in Hampton Roads:

Norfolk

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Date: May 14

May 14 Location: Walter E. Hoffman United States Courthouse, 600 Granby St., Norfolk

Williamsburg

Time: 5-6:30 p.m.

5-6:30 p.m. Date: May 14

May 14 Location: Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse, 5201 Monticello Ave., Williamsburg

Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse, 5201 Monticello Ave., Williamsburg Other information: Speakers include Herb Jones, candidate for Congress in VACD01; Michelle Wooten McFarland, organizing manager for Pro-Choice Virginia; and Ammie Pascua, director of Movement Building with the Hampton Roads Reproductive Justice League

Speakers include Herb Jones, candidate for Congress in VACD01; Michelle Wooten McFarland, organizing manager for Pro-Choice Virginia; and Ammie Pascua, director of Movement Building with the Hampton Roads Reproductive Justice League Organizer: Williamsburg JCC Indivisible

Virginia Beach

Time: 1-3 p.m.

1-3 p.m. Date: May 14

May 14 Location: Virginia Beach City Hall, 2401 Courthouse Dr. #1, Virginia Beach

View all Bans Off Our Bodies events here.