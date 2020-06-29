Local artists paint rainbow sidewalk mural in Ghent honoring Pride Month

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Even though many local LGBTQ pride celebrations were canceled because of the coronavirus, people are still finding ways to show their support.

The rainbow is often seen as a symbol of acceptance and love. As a flag, it’s synonymous with LGBTQ pride.

Pride Month is coming to an end, but local artists wanted to make sure the symbol would remain on display for a little while longer.

“I just want the community to get closer and stronger,” said artist Christopher Revels. “This just lets them know that we’re here for them, we’re here for everybody.”

Artist Jessica Jackman said, “For everybody to come together and make this flag, kind of sends a message that we support them and that we’re here for them.”

On Sunday morning, Jackman and Revels, as well as community volunteers, painted a rainbow on the sidewalk in front of the Naro Cinema in Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood.

“This was a really great way to kind of still [have] something to do with pride — and we did it on the anniversary of Stonewall, as well,” said Jackman.

Jackman came up with the idea of painting the rainbow on the sidewalk after she says the pride flag was stolen multiple times from outside of the Naro.

“They can’t take a sidewalk,” she said.

She enlisted Revels to help.

“It’s a rainbow, but its also a border with black and brown for the Black Lives Matter movement and we thought, not just highlighting one group but all groups,” said Revels.

Volunteers spent a few hours painting Sunday morning.

“In this time, we need big projects like this to get everybody together,” said Revels.

Although the paint is temporary, the message of love and acceptance is one that is here to stay.

Jackman said, “It’s that the community supports that kind of diverse equality population and that’s really important here in Norfolk.”

You can follow more of Revels’ work here.

