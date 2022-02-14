Local animal shelters to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new clinic and mobile unit

FILE – In this Friday, May 20, 2016, file photo, Dr. Richard Goldstein, chief medical officer at the Animal Medical Center, checks on one of his patients at the hospital’s clinic in New York. When asked his feeling about declawing cats, Goldstein said that veterinarians don’t like the procedure but it’s better than the alternatives of housing the cat in a shelter or putting it to death. New York state would be the first state in the nation to ban the declawing of cats under legislation scheduled for a vote Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two local animal shelters are set to kick off the opening of their new veterinary clinic and mobile unit with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. at 5585 Sabre Rd in Norfolk.

Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) and Portsmouth Humane Society’s (PHS) new clinic will provide spay/neuter services and medical treatment for animals.

With the launch of NACC’s first mobile unit Waggin’ Wheels, NACC can expand its pet adoption services and outreach beyond the Hampton Roads.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, officials advise that only members of the media and special invited guests can attend NACC and PHS’ grand opening/ribbon cutting event. Face coverings will be required for all attendees.