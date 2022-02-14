Local animal shelters to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new clinic and mobile unit

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two local animal shelters are set to kick off the opening of their new veterinary clinic and mobile unit with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 17.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. at 5585 Sabre Rd in Norfolk.
Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) and Portsmouth Humane Society’s (PHS) new clinic will provide spay/neuter services and medical treatment for animals.
With the launch of NACC’s first mobile unit Waggin’ Wheels, NACC can expand its pet adoption services and outreach beyond the Hampton Roads.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, officials advise that only members of the media and special invited guests can attend NACC and PHS’ grand opening/ribbon cutting event. Face coverings will be required for all attendees.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.