NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A series of fights outside a Norfolk high school has parents on edge and community leaders are stressing that something needs to change.

In the last week, several videos have circulated on social media showing a large group of Norview High School students assaulting one student. One fight started on school property last Tuesday, and another in the middle of Sewells Point Road. On Friday, a third fight broke out on Chesapeake Blvd. and this time adults were involved.

In the first video taken last Tuesday by a Norview High School student, a large group pulls a child from a parked car in the school’s parking lot, drags him to the ground and starts assaulting him. Many stand and watch with their phones out recording.

The fight then spills off onto Sewells Point Road at Five Points and stops traffic. Those behind the wheel, too, take out their phones and begin recording.

Norfolk police were called to break up the altercation. A spokesperson says no one was injured.

On Friday afternoon, a third fight breaks out with a group of about 50 people outside Norview Elementary School. A woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

10 On Your Side spoke with Norview parents who were afraid to go on camera. They tell us they’re fed up with the violence. Community activists are also calling for change.

“They’re getting more intense and it’s time for the schools, the city and the community to come together because continually sweeping it under the rug only lets it get worse,” said Freddie Taylor with Stop the Violence 757.

Taylor is no stranger to Norview.

“I used to live in Norview for about seven or eight years and I hung out in Norview throughout my teenage years. I’ve seen the increase of things out there,” Taylor explained.

He says the problem isn’t unique to the neighborhood.

“This is what’s happening in 95% of the urban communities across America. All they know is anger, rage, and retaliation. We need to implement the proper de-escalation methods, conflict resolution and grief support,” Taylor stated.

Taylor explains that it’s a collaborative effort that begins with parents knowing what their children are up to.

“Turning a blind eye, you know your child’s demeanor is changing, their apparel is changing, it’s time to step up,” Taylor said.

He also stressed the importance of bringing back community centers and activities to give children an outlet.

“These kids are in the midst of releasing anger and they may not think and swing on you, hit you, you become the object of their aggression now,” Taylor concluded.

We reached out to Norfolk Public Schools regarding the recent fights on and off school property. A spokesperson tells us the district does not comment on student disciplinary matters.