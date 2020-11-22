Local 8th-graders help set up new, floating Christmas tree tradition at Nauticus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new Christmas tradition floating near Battleship Wisconsin in Norfolk.

Residents might have seen a twinkling Christmas tree anchored in front of the Battleship Wisconsin, part of Nauticus’ “WinterFest on the Wisconsin” experience.

The floating tree serves as a gesture of hope and optimism for the community after a challenging year and will be anchored in its position throughout the holidays.



The skiff itself was built entirely by local 8th-grade students participating in the Sail Nauticus program.



WinterFest on the Wisconsin is now open to the public.

For more information regarding Winterfest on the Wisconsin, visit nauticus.org. Watch the video here.