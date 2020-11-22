NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new Christmas tradition floating near Battleship Wisconsin in Norfolk.
Residents might have seen a twinkling Christmas tree anchored in front of the Battleship Wisconsin, part of Nauticus’ “WinterFest on the Wisconsin” experience.
The floating tree serves as a gesture of hope and optimism for the community after a challenging year and will be anchored in its position throughout the holidays.
The skiff itself was built entirely by local 8th-grade students participating in the Sail Nauticus program.
WinterFest on the Wisconsin is now open to the public.
For more information regarding Winterfest on the Wisconsin, visit nauticus.org. Watch the video here.
Latest News
- Local 8th-graders help set up new, floating Christmas tree tradition at Nauticus
- Multiple organizations partner to feed 1,200 people in Hampton Roads for Thanksgiving
- Trump ally, former NJ Gov. Chris Christie: president’s election fraud claims are a ‘national embarrassment’
- One person in critical condition following Sunday morning fire at York County apartment complex
- Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 22 update: Over 2,100 new cases reported statewide; Virginia Beach, Chesapeake see rise in daily increase