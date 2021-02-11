Live release rate increases by nearly 87% for all animals in 2020 at Norfolk shelter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) reports an increase in its total animal live release rate for cats and dogs and among all animals last year.

The live release rate is typically based on adoptions, reclaims by the owner, transfers to another agency, or other life‐saving actions.

Despite the challenges, numbers in 2020 show an increase from 75 percent to 90 percent for cats and dogs. Additionally, the shelter saw a 15 percent increase for all animals climbing from 72 percent in 2019 to 87 percent.

Bureau Manager Michelle Dosson attributed this to several factors – expansion of the shelter’s dog fostering program, adding adult cats to its existing kitten fostering program, and several adoption programs and promotions to help animals find homes.

Dosson also said that the number of euthanized animals has dramatically decreased by nearly 70 percent — which also contributes to the shelter’s improved live release statistics.

“We worked a lot differently,” she said.

Dosson notes the shelter’s shift in providing support and resources to pet owners, particularly a comprehensive resource guide that offers assistance including discounted vaccinations, veterinary care, behavior training, and deployment fostering.

This shift allowed the shelter to support and enable owners to safely be part of the rehoming process themselves.

“Historically, we have relied on ourselves for life-saving but now we are engaging with our community more than ever,” Dosson said. “They are the biggest piece of the puzzle.”

She also complimented the staff and how well they adapted to change, especially without the help of volunteers for six months.

“They did not stop working throughout the pandemic. We restructured the way we did almost everything,” she said.

Part of the restructuring included increased operating hours by more than 44 percent in 2020 to provide more opportunities for potential adopters to meet animals.

They also added virtual visitation options and, after re-establishing in-person visits, offered online scheduling through WaitWhile.

NACC continues to work diligently to expand its list of partner and rescue groups.

In 2020, the shelter accepted more than 200 animals at risk for euthanasia transferred from other shelters.

“We were not only successful with our own adoptions, we assisted other shelters that weren’t able to open for adoption or were at capacity,” Dosson said.

The staff also increased animal tracing by returning more lost pets to their owners which helped lower the total number of animals coming into the shelter. This was possible by partnerships with the Animal Protection Unit of the Norfolk Police Department and animal protection officers from around the region.

Leaders throughout the departments were in constant daily communications while remaining dedicated to the mission of saving 100 percent of healthy and treatable animals while protecting public safety.

Finally, NACC staff worked on changes that provided additional comfort and support to both animals and humans in the building.

Renovations to dog kennels and cat condos allow staff to connect two enclosures, giving dogs and cats more room to move, improving herd health, and providing staff greater safety when cleaning.

The addition of a cat colony room allows multiple cats to live together, providing larger living space and more social interaction.

Reconfiguration of existing space within the shelter allowed for more office space and a break room for staff and volunteers.

“As always, volunteers provided crucial support to the facility. NACC was able to welcome volunteers into the shelter again in July thanks to a new online scheduling tool that allowed staff to maintain capacity and social distancing requirements,” said a statement released by NACC.

Finally, NACC’s Pet Pantry, supported by the non-profit Friends of the Norfolk Animal Care Center, provided 6,000 pounds of free food and supplies to pet owners who needed help.

“2020 certainly brought challenges, but it also brought opportunity,” Dosson said. “We thank all those in Hampton Roads who supported us and our shelter. We’re looking forward to even greater success in 2021.”

To find out how you can help, visit norfolk.gov/nacc.