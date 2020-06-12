LIVE BLOG: Norfolk Confederate monument spray-painted after mayor announces statue’s pending removal

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Communities across the nation continue to hold demonstrations in remembrance of George Floyd and to bring awareness to racial injustice.

Following an incident that left a man seriously injured Wednesday night at a protest in Portsmouth, some demonstrators targeted Norfolk’s Confederate monument Thursday.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander announced Thursday night that the statue would be coming down “within 24 hours” weather-permitting. The removal is of “Johnny Reb” at the top of the monument; the rest will be removed later on.

Alexander and City Manager Chip Filer said the immediate removal is happening in an effort to keep the public safe after Wednesday night’s protest in Portsmouth.

Here are details of events Thursday night:

9 p.m. — Several people have gathered around and are spray-painting the Confederate monument in Norfolk.

About 10 or so people calmly started spray-painting around 8:40 p.m. Police blocked off roads leading to the monument.

Some people are standing observing the people painting the stone.

BREAKING: Protesters are spray painting the confederate monument in Norfolk, hours after Mayor Kenny Alexander announced the city will begin removal of the statue on top in the next 24 hrs. Norfolk police just showed up and have blocked roads leading to the monument. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/lOCc5GU2R7 — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) June 12, 2020

