LIVE BLOG: Hampton Roads continues demonstrations amid social unrest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Protests are continuing across Hampton Roads, more than two weeks after the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police.
Here’s the rundown on what’s happening Sunday:
Several community members in Norfolk are gearing up for a unity rally Sunday afternoon.
The “We Can, We Shall, We Will Stop the Violence” demonstration in the 600 block of East Liberty Street is expected to go from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WAVY News 10's Tamara Scott will be covering the demonstration.
