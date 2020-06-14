LIVE BLOG: Hampton Roads continues demonstrations amid social unrest

A file image of a mural of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Protests are continuing across Hampton Roads, more than two weeks after the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police.

Here’s the rundown on what’s happening Sunday:

Several community members in Norfolk are gearing up for a unity rally Sunday afternoon.

The “We Can, We Shall, We Will Stop the Violence” demonstration in the 600 block of East Liberty Street is expected to go from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WAVY News 10’s Tamara Scott will be covering the demonstration.

