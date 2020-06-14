Breaking News
VB police respond to three people shot at the oceanfront

LIVE BLOG: Hampton Roads continues demonstrations amid social unrest

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A file image of a mural of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Protests are continuing across Hampton Roads, more than two weeks after the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police.

Here’s the rundown on what’s happening Sunday:

Several community members in Norfolk are gearing up for a unity rally Sunday afternoon.

The “We Can, We Shall, We Will Stop the Violence” demonstration in the 600 block of East Liberty Street is expected to go from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WAVY News 10’s Tamara Scott will be covering the demonstration.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10