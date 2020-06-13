LIVE BLOG: After removal of Johnny Reb, protesters spray paint Norfolk Confederate monument again

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Protests are continuing across Hampton Roads, more than two weeks after the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis Police.
Here’s the rundown on what’s happening Friday:
8:20 p.m. — Virginia Beach dispatchers say a gathering at Mount Trashmore was peaceful and small. The crowd was disbursing around 8:20 p.m.
8 p.m. — Just 12 hours after Norfolk crews removed the Confederate Johnny Reb statue from atop its pedestal in Downtown Norfolk, protesters reappeared around the monument to demonstrate once more.
The group marched to the monument and near Waterside, taking a moment of silence for Floyd.
Some also began spray-painting the base of the monument.
Spray paint from Thursday night had already been cleaned off when the painting began again Friday night.
Police were on scene Friday night and had blocked roads leading to the monument. They were watching the events from nearby.
WAVY News Reporter Geena Arevalo is on scene and will have more details.
7:30 p.m. — Protesters with signs gathered at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach Friday night.
Black Lives Matter 757 posted some pictures on Facebook showing the Mount Trashmore Park sign bearing the name of the group.
