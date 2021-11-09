List: Most expensive homes for sale in Norfolk

(STACKER) — Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased 41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in the Norfolk, Virginia housing market, Stacker analyzed data from Realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Norfolk below:

#10. 9567 29th Bay St, Norfolk ($769,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 2,243 square feet; $342 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 9718 13th Bay St, Norfolk ($775,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 3,249 square feet; $238 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 4520 Maiden Ln, Norfolk ($799,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 2,522 square feet; $316 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 305 Brooke Ave Apt 401, Norfolk ($899,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 2,295 square feet; $391 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 1301 Pamela Pl, Norfolk ($899,900)

– 4 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 3,424 square feet; $262 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 7360 Chevy Cir, Norfolk ($925,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 4,399 square feet; $210 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 1346 W Ocean View Ave, Norfolk ($950,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 6,000 square feet; $158 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 936 Cambridge Pl, Norfolk ($1,325,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 3,700 square feet; $358 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 126 E Severn Rd, Norfolk ($1,329,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,242 square feet; $253 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 215 Brooke Ave Apt 806, Norfolk ($1,695,000)

– 2 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 3,420 square feet; $495 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

