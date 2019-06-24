Lime scooters make debut in Norfolk on Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Electric scooters return to Norfolk on Monday and they’ll be around for at least year.

Earlier this month, the Norfolk City Council unanimously voted to allow up to 500 Lime scooters to be rented and ridden by citizens that are 18 or older.

According to the city, it will cost you $1 to hop on and “unlock” a scooter through a mobile app. It costs 15 cents a minute to ride after it’s unlocked.

Scooters are considered dockless and will be able to be found parked along sidewalks and in plazas.

The one-year deal is all part of a pilot program. Part of that deal with the city includes a requirement for community outreach.

“We want to make sure folks understand how to use it, where there they can use it, where they can locate the scooters and where they can park the scooters,” said Amy Inman, Norfolk Transit Director. “Making sure the community has the resources they need to know how to utilize the scooters…”

This all comes after more than 500 Bird scooters were impounded last year in Norfolk.

City leaders said they were dropped off without permission and Bird had to pay a $20,000 fine to get them back.