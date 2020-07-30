Lime releases Safe Parking Initiative to keep Norfolk clear of ‘scooter clutter’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Lime released a detailed Safe Parking Initiative on Thursday that is geared towards keeping Norfolk free and clear of “scooter clutter.”

The company said in a statement released that the initiative is a way to keep pathways and sidewalks clear as scooter ridership increases during the summer in Norfolk.

“Lime and the City of Norfolk are taking a series of steps to reduce clutter and ensure safe and clear passage for pedestrians and those with disabilities,” the company statement said.

The Safe Parking measures include:

A network of designated scooter parking corrals located in easily accessible areas and out of the pedestrian right of way on sidewalks and other paths. Lime and the City of Norfolk have already established 6 corrals throughout downtown Norfolk, with more to come, potentially in neighborhoods including Freemason, Ghent, and Old Dominion University (ODU). Parking locations will soon be visible on the Lime app’s map.

An incentive program for riders to encourage parking in designated zones. Incentives will include a weekly raffle to win three free rides for those who consistently park in the preferred zones and submit a photo of their parked scooter via the Lime app.

New signage along highly-trafficked sidewalks to educate users on e-scooter rules and discourage sidewalk riding.

In-app messaging campaign to educate users about local rules regarding proper parking and riding.

Local request form residents can fill out to request offending scooters be removed if parked in an improper location.

New partnerships with local businesses to establish dedicated Lime parking "Hubs," that allow businesses to earn additional revenue charging scooters, while encouraging foot traffic from scooter seekers to their storefront.

An educational campaign for ODU students returning for the Fall semester centered on best practices for parking and riding.

The expansion of “Lime Patrol,” Lime team members that regularly patrol high-use areas and correct mis-parked e-scooters along pathways and sidewalks. The expansion will include hiring additional staff members, who will ensure scooters are positioned appropriately, out of the path of pedestrians, as well as remind riders how to ride safely and respectfully, and park properly.

“Lime understands that safe e-scooter parking and riding is a top priority for the City of Norfolk and local residents,” said Michael Kurlancheek, the Mid Atlantic general manager for Lime. “We look forward to building on our Safe Parking initiative over the coming months to ensure Norfolk remains enjoyable, accessible, and visibly pleasing to all.”

The company also said that Lime Patrol members are on the streets of Norfolk during periods of highest demand and focused on areas of heightened activity. This includes Downtown, Freemason, Ghent, ODU, and various business districts throughout the city.

