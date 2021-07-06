Lil Baby to perform at Norfolk Scope Arena in August

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rapper, singer and songwriter Lil Baby (Dominique Armani Jones) will be performing at the Scope Arena in August.

The rapper’s highly-anticipated concert “Lil Baby & Friends” featuring Jeezy and Lil Durk is slated for Sunday, August 29. Tickets to Lil Baby & Friends go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. at the Scope Arena box office and Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices range from $55 – $240 plus applicable fees.

“The Voice of the Heroes,” a collaborative studio album by Baby and Durk released earlier this month, debuted at number one on both the U.S. Billboard 200 and U.S. Billboard Top R&B / Hip-Hop Albums.

Lil Baby’s ascent to stardom began in 2017 with the release of his mixtape “Perfect Timing.” His most popular song, “Drip Too Hard,” peaked at number four on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.