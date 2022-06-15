NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Supporters of the light rail expansion in Norfolk got together Wednesday night for a workshop with Naval Station Norfolk transit corridor.

The workshop was held to evaluate the potential next phase in where the light rail can take people next. The community workshop heard opinions from the public about potentially extending the rail from the current Newtown Road Station to Military Circle.



This comes after several proposals to expand the project over the years. Organizers say most of the people who came out for the workshop live along the proposed line.

“People understand that the Tide always needed an eastern anchor to complement what is downtown and with the redevelopment of Military Circle Mall and with a major medical center, it seemed like the perfect relationship to have a solid end of line,” said HRT Chief Planning and Development Officer Ray Amoruso.

Some of the people who showed up had concerns, such as the impact on the property.



If you missed tonight’s workshop, you’ll have a couple more chances Thursday.

Below are Thursday’s schedule for workshops: