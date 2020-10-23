Life Enrichment Center in Norfolk hosts virtual fall gala to support literacy

Volunteer tutors and law enforcement partners are to be recognized.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Life Enrichment Center will host its Virtual Fall Gala on October 23 from 7:00 to 8:15 p.m. to celebrate the year’s achievements in literacy and the valuable contributions of LEC volunteer tutors, staff, and partners.

The Life Enrichment Center’s initiative is to improve literacy for underserved children in Title I schools throughout Hampton Roads, Richmond, and Northern Virginia.

The event is set to feature awards for Partner of the Year, Tutors of the Year, as well as the announcement of the LEC Foundation Scholarship.

The LEC Fall Gala will be virtual this year to align with COVID-19 CDC guidelines.

In addition, the Life Enrichment Center said highlights will be the presentation of the 2020 NOBLE (National Organization of Black Law Enforcement) Awards to recognize law enforcement professionals who volunteer their time and resources in their communities with literacy tutoring and educational support.

NOBLE Award recipients include the Norfolk Police Department, Portsmouth Police Department, Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, and Newport News Sheriff’s Office.

“We are very thankful for this opportunity to recognize the hard work and dedication of our volunteers, partners, and staff,” said LEC President Kevin Turpin. “We look forward to our continued growth and success for the coming year.”

The public is invited to attend the Virtual Fall Gala online at www.lecliteracy.org.

Photos provided by the Life Enrichment Center.

