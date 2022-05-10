NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The LGBT Life Center in Norfolk is hosting the 19th annual Dining Out For Life.

The event, set for May 12, returns following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic for an evening of great food and to raise money for a great cause.

The annual fundraiser raises vital funds to support LGBTQ+ individuals and people affected by HIV in the Hampton Roads areas including equitable access to supportive services and medical care.

During the event, restaurants will generously donate a portion of their sales to the LGBT Life Center.



You can participate by locating a local Dining Out For Life restaurant and then Dine Out to End HIV!



To participate, diners just need to dine out at a participating location on the advertised date and a generous portion of their bill benefits the LGBT Life Center.

All funds raised through Dining Out For Life, Hampton Roads, will stay in Hampton Roads.