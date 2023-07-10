NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The LGBT Life Center in Norfolk is moving.

The center was previously located on W. 25th Street in Ghent. The new spot is at 5360 Robin Hood Road, near Azalea Garden Road.

The organization now has more than 60 employees and has expanded its programs. This new space will allow them to provide all services at one location.

Over the next year, a community space, and an on-site pharmacy and clinic will be added to better serve the local LGBTQ community.

The LGBT Life Center accepts donations to help cover costs. If you would like to contribute, click here.