NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The LGBT Life Center is set to host the Inaugural State of the Center Town Hall event on Thursday.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18, from 6 – 8:30 p.m. at Assembly on 400 Granby Street as the Center reflects on the past year and looks towards the future.

“This event is an opportunity for us to connect with the community, sharing an in-depth review of our recent accomplishments and our strategic vision moving forward,” said Stacie Walls, CEO, LGBT Life Center.