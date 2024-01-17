NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The LGBT Life Center is set to host the Inaugural State of the Center Town Hall event on Thursday.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18, from 6 – 8:30 p.m. at Assembly on 400 Granby Street as the Center reflects on the past year and looks towards the future.
“This event is an opportunity for us to connect with the community, sharing an in-depth review of our recent accomplishments and our strategic vision moving forward,” said Stacie Walls, CEO, LGBT Life Center.
The Town Hall event will consist of an in-depth look at the Center’s work, including:
- A Spotlight of Current Programs and Initiatives: Learn about the Center’s efforts in providing safe and inclusive housing solutions for the LGBTQ+ community in Hampton Roads.
- Expansion and Growth: Hear updates on new clinics and locations in Norfolk and Hampton.
- Vision for the Future: A forward-looking discussion on the trajectory of the LGBT Life Center, highlighting our strategic direction for the future.
- Panel Discussion and Open Q&A: Engage with a panel of subject matter experts including employees, board members, clients and community leaders in a thought-provoking discussion, followed by an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.
- Special Announcements: Be the first to hear exciting news about what’s in store for the LGBT Life Center.
According to the Center, they continue to remain the sole dedicated LGBTQ+ health and services center in Hampton Roads.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit the LGBT Life Center’s website here.