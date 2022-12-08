NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The future of Maury High School hangs in the balance as the Norfolk School Board weighs what to do next with the 112-year-old building.

On Wednesday night, more than a dozen community members spoke at the school board meeting mixed on what to do next.

One option presented at the meeting was to demolish the building. In its place would be a new $158 million dollar state-of-the-art facility.

The idea was welcomed by some — citing the age of the building and ongoing problems associated with it.

“I have a lot of experience with Maury and the calls that the heat is out again,” one parent of a current Maury student said. “So the kids have to wear extra clothing in certain rooms.”

While some supported the idea, a majority of those were not happy about tearing down the building.

“If the school board believes that a new building is the best solution, it does not have to involve the demolition of historic Maury high school,” one parent of a former NPS student said. “Let’s be clear. Great cities do not tear down their great buildings.”

Documents presented during the meeting show more than 70% of the nearly 900 people surveyed about the future of Maury agree with one of two demolition options.

The new four-story building would take nearly two years to build, according to officials. It would be built to the north behind the current building.

Still, others who spoke out Wednesday night just want to see renovations to the building.

In total, documents show there are four options on the table:

Modernization A1: Least change, most portables

Modernization A5: Additions, no portables

Replacement B2: 4-story design

Replacement C1: 6-story design

10 On Your Side previously reported water damage, deterioration and rust are a concern for the aging building.

Recommendations to the school board include:

relocating outdoor athletics facilities offsite during construction,

incorporating design features into the new building honoring the original building’s legacy and

using the current building while a new building is under construction.

A final decision is not made, but the board hopes to determine the building’s future by the end of the school year.

The future of Booker T. Washington High School is also in question.