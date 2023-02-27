NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Legacy Lounge in Norfolk has reopened as a restaurant months after city officials revoked its Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to operate as a nightclub.

The business, now operating during lunch hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., has been open since February 10. In a social media post, Legacy Lounge officials say they are not serving alcohol, for now, until they get approval from the City of Norfolk.

In early December, the embattled downtown Norfolk business ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub.

City officials pulled the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the club after four people, including a sheriff’s deputy, were shot outside in August. The city argued that Legacy didn’t have marked security at the time, but video provided by Legacy’s owners shows there was security.