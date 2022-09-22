NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The owners of Legacy Lounge have filed court papers, petitioning for an appeal after the Norfolk City Council revoked the nightclub’s Conditional Use Permit (CUP).



In the paperwork, Legacy Lounge asks the court to find Norfolk City Council’s actions unlawful.

View the court papers here.

The latest comes a little over a week after City Council shut down the nightclub over concerns of violence. On a 7-1 vote on Sept. 14, City Council revoked Legacy Lounge’s CUP after roughly two months of operation.

The city attorney’s staff said the nightclub violated its CUP the night of a quadruple shooting outside Legacy when they didn’t have marked security. One of the four people injured in the shooting was a Norfolk Sheriff’s Deputy.

“Legacy’s Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requires it to provide uniformed security officers tasked with controlling and containing patrons, and peacefully and effectively resolving dangerous situations to prevent injuries,” said Chris Jones, a spokesperson for the City of Norfolk.

An attorney for the restaurant told council members the incident was isolated and that the club has no violations.

Legacy is the third nightclub shut down by City Council within the last year.