LED lighting project to brighten Freemason Garage in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Parking Division and Public Works Department are working together to install LED lights in the Freemason Garage this week.

The project begins Monday, October 12, and the work will start on the top floor, and close sections of each deck as crews work their way down. The closures are required to ensure customer safety because the work is over parking spaces.

“These bright, high-efficiency LED lights will bring electricity cost savings to the city. Additionally, these lights have been salvaged and repurposed from the City Hall South Garage, which was demolished earlier this year,” city officials said in a statement released. “The Freemason Garage lighting upgrade will also include some new fixtures in stairwells.”

Those who park in reserved spaces will be required to move to other spaces. The Parking Division will post directional signs.

