Leader of Norfolk-based heroin trafficking group sentenced to 21 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Norfolk whom police say is a leader of a heroin trafficking group has been sentenced to 21 years in prison Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Kyam Washington was a lead drug leader in a heroin ring that operated mainly from the Ocean View area of Norfolk.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia G. Zachary Terwilliger says Washington led a “conspiracy that moved hundreds of thousands of heroin into Hampton Roads.”

“Washington played a significant role in pumping a massive amount of heroin into Hampton Roads, and the sentence delivered today is just punishment for his serious crimes.”

Washington’s large-scale drug trafficking group reportedly imported and sold multiple kilograms of heroin into the area from out-of-state sources and even used a common cell phone number that buyers called to order heroin, which were then delivered by the group.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to over 21 years in prison.

Just last month, a known conspirator of Washington, 35-year-old Ingram Cox, was sentenced to 14 years for his role in the drug trafficking group.