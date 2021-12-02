Lawsuit aiming to halt Norfolk’s public housing redevelopment dismissed

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit in which activists and residents living in downtown public housing complexes sued Norfolk over its redevelopment plans.

The federal judge signed ordered the dismissal of the lawsuit Tuesday following both sides reaching an agreement to move forward that includes assurance that all current residents of the Tidewater Gardens public housing complex who want to return to the area will be able to do so.

The move ends nearly two years of litigation, in which those who sued claimed plans to redevelop nearly 200 acres of downtown Norfolk “nothing but racist in effect.”

In a statement, Norfolk City Attorney Bernard Pishko praised the dismissal and agreement reached.

“The City is pleased that the lawsuit challenging the plan for the redevelopment of Tidewater Gardens has been dismissed. The goals of HUD, the NRHA and City (the defendants) were aligned enough with the goals of the plaintiffs to reach agreement,” Pishko said. “The City looks forward to assisting with the development of this uplifting plan.”

Work has been underway since January 2018 when Norfolk City Council voted to have the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) move ahead with plans to eventually level the Tidewater Gardens, Young Terrace and Calvert Square downtown public housing complexes and replace them with mixed-income communities.

The goal is to increase the quality of life for the 1,700 families that currently call the aging St. Paul’s community home and leave behind the neighborhood’s poverty-stricken past.

Fewer and fewer standing units in Tidewater Gardens — the oldest of the communities — are now occupied, as 214 units have been leveled. Several weeks ago, NRHA said more than 67% of residents have left.

Construction on replacement units is expected to start in the coming months around the Norfolk Transportation Center.

The whole project is supported by a $30-million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“We are incredibly proud of the progress we are making on the St. Paul’s Transformation and what it will mean for our residents and the whole city of Norfolk. We continue to listen to residents and advocates and incorporate their feedback into our plans, ensuring all eligible Tidewater Gardens residents who want a home in the new St. Paul’s will have the opportunity to be a part of the new community,” said NRHA Executive Director Ronald Jackson.

No plaintiffs responded to 10 On Your Side’s request for comment.