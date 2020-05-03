Late-night fire on Merritt Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the 7800 block of Merritt Street for a report of a residential fire Saturday night.

The call was dispatched just after 11 p.m.

Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported.

10 On Your Side is working to gather additional information.

