Last chance to get discounted tickets for Spring Wine Festival and Bayou Boogaloo Festival

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Friday was the last day to get the discounted ticket prices for two of Town Point Park’s upcoming waterfront festivals.

The Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival runs from May 16 to May 17 and is one of Hampton Roads’ largest wine festivals with over 30 Virginian wineries in attendance. The two-day event brings together local wine lovers and connoisseurs to enjoy drinks, music and gourmet food.

Starting Saturday, March 7, both General Admission and Tasting Tickets will increase $5. For more information on the wine festival, click here.

The Bayou Boogaloo Music & Cajun Food Festival three-day event runs from June 26 to June 28, bringing the culture and soul of Louisiana to Hampton Roads. The vibrant celebration is known as one of the most authentic New Orleans food and music festivals in the nation.

Single day admission will increase from $5 to $10 while a three-day pass will bump from $10 to $20.

TODAY is the last chance to purchase tickets at the discounted Tier-1 Ticket Pricing for both the Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival (May 16-17) and Bayou Boogaloo (June 26-28)! #Festevents #The757



Buy tickets now at https://t.co/ZiJCQfmKfR! pic.twitter.com/tt7vhNrsiC — Festevents (@Festevents) March 6, 2020

Check back with Living Local on WAVY.com for more events and festival updates.

Latest Living Local News