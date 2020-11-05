Largest cranes on East Coast arrive at Norfolk International Terminals

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Terminals will soon have the largest cranes on the East Coast to help with cargo from ships of all sizes.

The two new ship to shore cranes came into Norfolk waterways around noon Thursday, with Chopper 10 getting a live look as the Zhen Hua 25 container chugged along.

The cranes are the last pieces of equipment needed to complete the Port of Virginia’s $450 million capacity expansion project, the port says, which included the addition of dozens of other cranes and infrastructure improvements at the Norfolk and Portsmouth terminals.

Last month the port got more than $20 million in federal aid to help complete its Central Rail Yard (CRY) expansion project.

Last week, the port named Stephen Edwards its new CEO and executive director. He takes over for John F. Reinhart, who has served as head of the port the last 7 years.

WAVY’s Regina Mobley will be there when the cranes are delivered and have more coming up starting at 4 on WAVY News 10.

