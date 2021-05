The CMA CGM Marco Polo makes it way toward the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal as seen from Bayonne, N.J., Thursday, May 20, 2021. When the CMA CGM Marco Polo docks in New Jersey Thursday it will set a record for the largest container ship ever to visit the East Coast, a reflection both of the New York/New Jersey port system’s multibillion-dollar efforts to accommodate larger ships and of the surging demand nationwide for products as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The CMA CGM Marco Polo, the largest container ship to call on the East Coast, is expected to dock in Norfolk on Monday.

The Port of Virginia will celebrate the ship’s arrival in a cruise aboard the American Rover, which is docked at Waterside.

The Marco Polo is three-and-a-half football fields long and can haul more than 16,000 20-foot-long containers.

It arrived on the East Coast last week in New Jersey.